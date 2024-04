The cadres belong to Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup, PREPAK and NSCN-IM, a statement by the Assam Rifles said.





An amount of Rs 1.86 lakh was also recovered from them, it said. -- PTI

Five militants of three banned outfits were apprehended by the Assam Rifles at Kangkhum village in Manipur's Kamjong district, officials said on Monday, adding they have been handed over to the state police.