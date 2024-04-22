RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ECI orders repoll in 8 polling stations in Arunachal
April 22, 2024  11:56
image
Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh where EVM damage and violence were reported during polling to simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on April 19, an official said. 

The Commission in an order on Sunday declared the polling in the eight polling stations as void and ordered fresh polling on April 24 from 6 am to 2 pm, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said in a communique.

 The polling stations where repoll would be held include, Sario in Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth under Nyapin assembly seat in Kurung Kumey, Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi polling booths under Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri district. Repoll will also be held in Bogne and Molom polling booths under Rumgong assembly constituency in Siang district, the communique said.

 An estimated 76.44 per cent of the total 8,92,694 voters exercised their franchise on April 19 to elect 50 MLAs for the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state. The ruling BJP had already won 10 assembly seats unopposed. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

Rahul Tewatia's entertaining cameo of 36 from 18 balls was the turning point for the Gujarat Titans.

Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad
Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad

Cold menus are a must for warm days.

Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'
Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'

Amitabh Bachchan's look in the intriguing teaser of Kalki 2898 AD has left everyone impressed, including his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves
Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves

'Any escalation that may hit the oil production of Iran or affect the oil transit through the Strait can result in a spike in oil prices.'

Mutual funds sought smallcap treasures in a sea of red
Mutual funds sought smallcap treasures in a sea of red

Mutual funds (MFs) scooped up smallcap shares across sectors such as healthcare, banking and financial services in March 2024 amid a near 4.5 per cent fall in key smallcap indices. Aster DM Healthcare, NLC India, and Aavas Financiers...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances