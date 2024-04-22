CPM sends complaint against Modi over Raj speech to Delhi police chief





In a statement, the CPI-M said party leaders Brinda Karat and Pushpinder Singh Grewal approached the Mandir Marg SHO to lodge a complaint against Modi.





"Since the Mandir Marg police station refused to accept the complaint, it has been sent to the commissioner of police, Delhi," the party said.





Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi alleged the Congress planned to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".





CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a post on X, also urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognisance of the complaint and launch proceedings against Modi and the BJP. -- PTI

