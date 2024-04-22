RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CPM sends complaint against Modi over Raj speech to Delhi police chief
April 22, 2024  23:59
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury/PTI file image
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury/PTI file image
The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Monday said it has sent a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "distribution of wealth" remarks in Rajasthan to the Delhi police chief after officers at a police station in the national capital refused to register its objection. 

In a statement, the CPI-M said party leaders Brinda Karat and Pushpinder Singh Grewal approached the Mandir Marg SHO to lodge a complaint against Modi. 

"Since the Mandir Marg police station refused to accept the complaint, it has been sent to the commissioner of police, Delhi," the party said. 

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi alleged the Congress planned to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children". 

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a post on X, also urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognisance of the complaint and launch proceedings against Modi and the BJP. -- PTI
