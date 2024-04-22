RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Kejriwal
April 22, 2024  17:10
image
Update: A Delhi court on Monday directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider his other medical issues. 

 Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja passed the order while declining Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor. Kejriwal had on Friday alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to "alarming" rise in his blood sugar levels. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Muslims denounce Neha murder accused, observe bandh
Muslims denounce Neha murder accused, observe bandh

Shops owned by Muslims were shut for half a day in solidarity with the family of Hiremath and to condemn the dastardly act that shook the twin city of Hubballi-Dharwad.

I've paid emotional price for switching from Congress to BJP: Vijender Singh
I've paid emotional price for switching from Congress to BJP: Vijender Singh

Boxer-cum-politician Vijender Singh has said he has no qualms about admitting that he has paid an emotional price for the decision to make a political switch from the Congress to the BJP, but insisted that he had his reasons to do so.

GT Vs PBKS: Who Took The Best Catch?
GT Vs PBKS: Who Took The Best Catch?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans saw both teams doing well on the field.

Cosplay Fever Grips Mumbai!
Cosplay Fever Grips Mumbai!

For these dedicated folk, cosplay is more than just masks and costumes. Months of effort -- they often create their costumes from scratch -- go into making their outfits. Some even invest thousands of rupees to perfect their look.

Kohli fined half his match fees for violating code of conduct
Kohli fined half his match fees for violating code of conduct

Kohli was seen remonstrating with the umpires after a controversial dismissal.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances