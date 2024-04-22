Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Kejriwal

Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine KejriwalApril 22, 2024 17:10
Update: A Delhi court on Monday directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider his other medical issues.
Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja passed the order while declining Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor. Kejriwal had on Friday alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to "alarming" rise in his blood sugar levels. PTI
TOP STORIES
I've paid emotional price for switching from Congress to BJP: Vijender Singh
Boxer-cum-politician Vijender Singh has said he has no qualms about admitting that he has paid an emotional price for the decision to make a political switch from the Congress to the BJP, but insisted that he had his reasons to do so.