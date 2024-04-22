Congress team meets EC over Modi's remark





A delegation of Congress leaders met the Election Commission and handed over complaints against the prime minister, alleging that he has trampled upon and violated the model code and directions of the poll body.





"The Prime Minister has to be held accountable by the ECI for the brazen trampling of the Model Code of Conduct as well as the whole gamut of offences -- electoral and otherwise -- committed by him and his party," the Congress said in a representation, adding inaction by the poll panel in the matter will tarnish its legacy.





The delegation comprising Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Gurdeep Sappal met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and put forward 16 complaints and memorandums against the BJP and others for alleged violations of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, various judgments of the Supreme Court, and the Model Code of Conduct. -- PTI

The Congress on Monday moved the Election Commission seeking "appropriate action" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'redistribution of wealth' remarks at a poll rally in Rajasthan, alleging the comments were "divisive", "malicious" and targeted a particular religious community.