BJP's Hyderabad candidate booked for hurting religious sentiments
April 22, 2024  09:02
image
A first information report (FIR) was registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Hyderabad candidate K Madhavi Latha following a complaint that she hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship, police said on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident was widely circulated on social media last week.

The complaint alleged that Madhavi Latha made a gesture of drawing an arrow and shooting it at the place of worship during a Ram Navami procession on April 17, hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community, the police said.

The case was registered on April 20 under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

After the clip went viral, Madhavi Latha said in a post on X that it had come to her notice that an incomplete video of her was being circulated to create negativity.

"I would like to clarify that it's an incomplete video and even because of such video if any one's sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals," she had said.   -- PTI
