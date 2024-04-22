RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed
April 22, 2024  16:20
Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil tweets "Congratulations and best wishes to Mukesh Dalal, candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat, for being elected unopposed.

This is what Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had to say on the win. 

"Democracy is under threat. Aap chronology samajhiye: 
 -- Surat District Election Officer rejects @INCIndia's candidate for Surat Lok Sabha, Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination for "discrepancies in verification of signatures of three proposers'
-- On similar grounds, officials reject the nomination of Suresh Padsala, the INC's substitute candidate from Surat. Congress Party is left without a candidate.
-- All other candidates withdraw their nomination except BJP's candidate, Mukesh Dalal.
-- BJP candidate declared "elected unopposed' from Surat Lok Sabha seat on April 22nd, 2024, nearly two weeks before polling on May 7th 2024. The distress and anger faced by MSME owners and businesspeople in Modi's Anyay Kaal has spooked the BJP so badly that they are attempting to "match-fix' Surat Lok Sabha, which they have won consistently since 1984 Lok Sabha elections! Our elections, our democracy, Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution --  all are under a generational threat. This is the most important election of our lifetime!
#BJPHataoSamvidhanBachao 
#MatchFixingNahiChalegi."
