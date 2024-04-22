BJP moves EC against Rahul for North-South remark





BJP national general secretary also accused Rahul Gandhi of creating misinformation regarding the increase in poverty and 'One Nation One Leader One Language'.





Speaking to reporters, Tarun Chugh said, "Today we have complained to the Election Commission about the way Rahul Gandhi is constantly conspiring to make divide the country in the name of language and region. We have said that he (Rahul Gandhi) is a habitual offender of spreading myths, telling lies. This time Congress has hatched a conspiracy to make the country fight by creating a rift between North and South."





The BJP leader said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi are trying to create a divide in the country by creating a rift between North and South through his speeches.





"They are lying that the idea of 'One Nation One Leader One Language' is going in the country. We had complained earlier too, but even after that in his speeches in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, he has made every effort to make North and South fight...We have provided the links to Rahul Gandhi's remarks and have demanded a strong action against him. We have also complained against Rahul Gandhi spreading misinformation that 30 crore poor people have increased in the country," the BJP leader said.





Tarun Chugh further said that the BJP respects every language and has promised further development and promotion of the Tamil language.





"BJP respects every language and we are proud that one of our languages, Tamil is one of world's oldest language. We have also stated our commitment to the development of the Tamil language in our manifesto," he added. -- ANI

