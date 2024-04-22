BJP expels Karnataka rebel Eshwarappa for 6 years





The party in a statement said that KS Eshwarappa has "embarrassed" the party by going to the polls as an independent candidate.





Shivamogga will go to the polls on May 7 in phase 3.





"BJP expelled KS Eshwarappa from the party for 6 years for embarrassing the party by contesting as an Independent from Shivamogga constituency," the Karnataka BJP said.





Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Eshwarappa submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate from Shivamogga on April 12.





Three Independent candidates, who had filed nomination papers for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, withdrew their papers on Monday.





With that, 23 people including Eshwarappa have remained in the fray. -- ANI

