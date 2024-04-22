RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bank account frozen after stir against Adani: Kerala church
April 22, 2024  18:12
File image/PTI Photo
File image/PTI Photo
Just days before Kerala votes on April 26 in the general elections, the influential Latin Church has said its bank accounts were frozen by the central government after its 2022 protests against Adani Group's Vizhinjam International Seaport, and the account freeze is still hurting it. 

Vizhinjam, a coastal hamlet in the state capital, had witnessed strong protests against the seaport, which also resulted in violence in November 2022. 

In a pastoral letter read during Sunday Mass, the Latin church said it was facing a funds crunch due to the freezing of its bank accounts by the authorities. 

"We are unable to receive funds even for our missionary purposes because, after the Vizhinjam protests, the authorities have frozen our bank accounts. That situation continues even now," the letter, which was read across all the Latin churches, said. 

The issue of the account freeze was mentioned in the letter seeking financial assistance from believers, for the various expenses of the church. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Son takes out Rs 65 lakh supari to kill parents, bother
Son takes out Rs 65 lakh supari to kill parents, bother

The plot went awry and the parents survived. However, Karthik Bakale and the family's close relatives were hacked to death in the early hours of April 19.

Learnt a lot from Virat, Dravid: Parag
Learnt a lot from Virat, Dravid: Parag

'I've always considered myself an all-rounder, it's just about going into the IPL and executing all of that, which I did in the domestic season.'

Modi repeats 'redistribution' charge, but without mentioning Muslims
Modi repeats 'redistribution' charge, but without mentioning Muslims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress again of planning to redistribute people's property if it is voted to power, but stopped short of saying that the wealth would go to Muslims.

Why Kohli's controversial dismissal is a grey area
Why Kohli's controversial dismissal is a grey area

'He (Kohli) was obviously out of his crease and the ball was over his hip high, then obviously he was out of his crease down the wicket.'

Muizzu's pro-China party secures 'super majority' in parliamentary polls
Muizzu's pro-China party secures 'super majority' in parliamentary polls

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's party secured a 'supermajority' in Parliament by winning over 60 seats in Sunday's crucial parliamentary election, seen as a litmus test for the pro-Beijing politician whose policies are being closely...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances