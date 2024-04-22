AMU gets first woman VC in over 100 years





Khatoon was appointed after receiving approval from President Droupadi Murmu, who is Visitor to the University, they said.





Permission from the Election Commission of India was also sought in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in place, they said.





"Naima Khatoon, Principal, Women's College, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of AMU for a period of five years. The ECI has stated that the commission has no objection from the MCC angle to the proposal related to the appointment of the AMU VC subject to the condition that no political mileage be derived from it," a source said.





Khatoon, who completed her PhD in psychology from AMU, was appointed as a lecturer in the same department in 1988 before being elevated to professor in 2006.





She continued there before being appointed the principal of the Women's College in 2014. -- PTI

