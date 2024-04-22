RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AMU gets first woman VC in over 100 years
April 22, 2024  22:13
A view of AMU campus/PTI Photo
A view of AMU campus/PTI Photo
Naima Khatoon has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University, making her the first woman to hold the top post in over 100 years, sources said on Monday. 

Khatoon was appointed after receiving approval from President Droupadi Murmu, who is Visitor to the University, they said. 

Permission from the Election Commission of India was also sought in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in place, they said. 

"Naima Khatoon, Principal, Women's College, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of AMU for a period of five years. The ECI has stated that the commission has no objection from the MCC angle to the proposal related to the appointment of the AMU VC subject to the condition that no political mileage be derived from it," a source said. 

Khatoon, who completed her PhD in psychology from AMU, was appointed as a lecturer in the same department in 1988 before being elevated to professor in 2006. 

She continued there before being appointed the principal of the Women's College in 2014. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP wins Surat LS poll unopposed, Cong cries foul, goes to EC
BJP wins Surat LS poll unopposed, Cong cries foul, goes to EC

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mukesh Dalal was on Monday elected unopposed from Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat after all other nominees withdrew from the fray, a poll official said.

Dalal is BJP's 1st Lok Sabha MP to be elected unopposed
Dalal is BJP's 1st Lok Sabha MP to be elected unopposed

When the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed to the Lok Sabha from Surat on Monday, he became the first candidate to achieve the feat from Gujarat since its formation 64 years ago though the erstwhile...

IPL PIX: Sandeep fifer helps Rajasthan keep MI to 179 for 9
IPL PIX: Sandeep fifer helps Rajasthan keep MI to 179 for 9

IMAGES from the IPL match played between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, on Monday.

Mayank Yadav likely to return on April 27: Morkel
Mayank Yadav likely to return on April 27: Morkel

Morkel said Mayank's recent start in bowling shows promising progress, with efforts now directed towards hitting the 150 kmph mark consistently.

Kejriwal rejects Tihar authorities' claim, says he demanded insulin daily
Kejriwal rejects Tihar authorities' claim, says he demanded insulin daily

Aam Aadmi Party sources said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Tihar jail superintendent on Monday claiming he has been asking for insulin daily amid spike in sugar levels.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances