81.6 pc voter turnout in Manipur repoll
April 22, 2024  21:57
image
A voter turnout of 81.6 per cent was recorded during repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, officials said. 

No incidents of disturbance or violence were reported at any of the polling stations, an election official said. 

A complaint, however, was received from the Congress claiming that an unidentified man had threatened a Congress agent over the phone to vacate the polling booth at Moirangkampu Sajeb, the official said. 

The decision about fresh polling was taken following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared voting held at these stations on April 19 as null and void. 

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling stations and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur, which recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur -- on Friday. 

The repolling on Monday began at 7 am and concluded at 5 pm at all the polling stations amid tight security arrangements. 

"Voters queued up since early morning to exercise their franchise at all the 11 polling stations, which were affected by a riot-like situation on Friday. No disturbance or violence has been reported so far on Monday," the election official said.
