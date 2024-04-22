RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
1977 redux
April 22, 2024  12:15
image
"Indians have begun voting in the country's eighteenth general election. Of the seventeen previous iterations, two were particularly important. One was the first general election, held in 1951-1952. 

"That exercise was widely mocked by sceptics who believed that Indians were too poor, too divided, and too illiterate to be granted the right to choose their leaders. 

"A maharaja, who had reluctantly joined the Indian Union, told a visiting American couple that any Constitution that sanctioned universal suffrage in a land of illiterates was "crazy'. A Madras editor complained that "a very large majority [will] exercise votes for the first time: not many know what the vote is, why they should vote, and whom they should vote for; no wonder the whole adventure is rated as the biggest gamble in history.' 

"And the RSS weekly, Organiser, loftily remarked that 'Pandit Nehru would live to confess the failure of universal adult franchise in India.'

"Yet the gamble worked. A variety of parties and individuals representing different ideological persuasions contested the election, and adult men and women freely chose among them. The successful holding of that first election was a major milestone in Indian history. Later elections in 1957, 1962, 1967 and 1971 consolidated the gains made in 1952."

Read Ramachandra Guha's column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

Rahul Tewatia's entertaining cameo of 36 from 18 balls was the turning point for the Gujarat Titans.

Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad
Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad

Cold menus are a must for warm days.

Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'
Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'

Amitabh Bachchan's look in the intriguing teaser of Kalki 2898 AD has left everyone impressed, including his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves
Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves

'Any escalation that may hit the oil production of Iran or affect the oil transit through the Strait can result in a spike in oil prices.'

Mutual funds sought smallcap treasures in a sea of red
Mutual funds sought smallcap treasures in a sea of red

Mutual funds (MFs) scooped up smallcap shares across sectors such as healthcare, banking and financial services in March 2024 amid a near 4.5 per cent fall in key smallcap indices. Aster DM Healthcare, NLC India, and Aavas Financiers...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances