RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Won't allow...': Hemant Soren's message from jail
April 21, 2024  19:28
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to topple governments in opposition-ruled states but democracy cannot be allowed to fail, said former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in a message from jail that his wife Kalpana read out at a mega rally in Ranchi on Sunday.

She was speaking at the opposition bloc INDIA's 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally, which was attended by leaders of 28 parties.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and my husband Hemant Soren were jailed just before the elections by forces that were hatching conspiracies against their governments," she alleged.

Reading out her husband's message, she said, "Central agencies such as the ED and CBI are being misused to suppress the opposition's voice but BJP and such forces will be driven out from Jharkhand."

Urging the people to show the 'exit doors' to the BJP, she claimed that if the party wins the ongoing elections it would be a 'big threat' to tribals.

Kalpana Soren is likely to contest the bypoll to the Gandey assembly seat, which is slated for May 20.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, immediately after his resignation as the chief minister.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'ITC aspires to double its business in five years'
'ITC aspires to double its business in five years'

'While every year presents new challenges, it also provides opportunities for better growth and performance.'

How the markets will fare this week
How the markets will fare this week

Worries related to the Iran-Israel conflict, quarterly earnings and foreign investors' trading activity are the key factors that would dictate stock markets this week, analysts said. Besides, trends in Brent crude oil and movement of...

Walkers Priyanka, Akshdeep qualify for Paris Olympics
Walkers Priyanka, Akshdeep qualify for Paris Olympics

kshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami qualified for Paris Olympics by virtue of their 18th place finish at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships.

'Kejriwal ko insulin do': AAP workers protest outside Tihar
'Kejriwal ko insulin do': AAP workers protest outside Tihar

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha were present at the protest site.

Cong 'assassinating' Kangana's character: BJP moves EC
Cong 'assassinating' Kangana's character: BJP moves EC

The Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party Sunday filed a complaint against the Congress and the Hamirpur Youth Congress Club for allegedly portraying actor and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, in a negative light by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances