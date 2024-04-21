RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Women's panel chief visits Neha Hiremath's house
April 21, 2024  19:08
image
The Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary on Sunday visited the residence of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath who was killed inside her college campus and assured justice to her family. 

Offering condolences to her family, she said Neha's death should not be politicised for personal gains and if it was done, then it is like insulting the daughter of this land.

Speaking to PTI videos, Choudhary said she consoled Neha's parents and assured them they would get justice as soon as possible.

"I made them be strong and also told them not to allow anyone to use this incident for their selfish input or politicising it, because then it will be like insulting Neha. If we are really worried about her, we all have to strongly support and allow the police to do a free investigation and as early as possible, we have to get justice for Neha," she said.

The chairperson said she has spoken to the City Police Commissioner and District Collector and conveyed that every educational institution should have safety measures and also conduct workshops in colleges to educate both boys and girls about their future, cyber crime, social network, their goals.

"If these things are applied in schools and institutions, such incidents will definitely come down in the near future," she said.

The alleged murder of the daughter of the Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath on the campus of her college here on April 18 has sparked widespread condemnation and protests. 

The issue has snowballed into a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka.

While the ruling party has tried to project it as an 'incident with a personal angle', the saffron party suspects 'love jihad' and said that it points to the 'deterioration of law and order' in the state.  -- PTI

IMAGE: BJP president J P Nadda visits the residence of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Niranjan Hiremath. Photograph: ANI on X
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong 'assassinating' Kangana's character: BJP moves EC
Cong 'assassinating' Kangana's character: BJP moves EC

The Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party Sunday filed a complaint against the Congress and the Hamirpur Youth Congress Club for allegedly portraying actor and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, in a negative light by...

Why J-K BJP chief can't vote for party in Lok Sabha polls
Why J-K BJP chief can't vote for party in Lok Sabha polls

Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party chief Ravinder Raina is going to miss voting for his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the party has not fielded any candidate from his home town which falls in Anantnag-Rajouri...

IPL PIX: Salt takes apart RCB bowlers; Iyer hits fifty
IPL PIX: Salt takes apart RCB bowlers; Iyer hits fifty

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Tharoor booked for false campaign against Chandrasekhar
Tharoor booked for false campaign against Chandrasekhar

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha candidate Shashi Tharoor has been booked for allegedly carrying out a false campaign against Union minister and rival candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, police said in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Neha murder: Muslim outfits to observe bandh tomorrow
Neha murder: Muslim outfits to observe bandh tomorrow

Muslim organisations in Dharwad have given a call for a 'bandh' (strike) on Monday, condemning the murder of 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi recently.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances