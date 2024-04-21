SP legislator booked over remarks against BJP's LS candidate in UP





Circle officer Pankaj Srivastava said that acting on the complaint of Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Devarniya police station area, a case under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 500 (punishment for defamation) was registered against Baheri MLA Attaur Rahman in the Kotwali police station on Saturday evening on the orders of the senior superintendent of police.





Citing the FIR lodged on the complaint of Jitendra Kumar, the CO said that the SP MLA had called former minister and Lok Sabha candidate Chhatrapal Gangwar and his nephew as robbers in his speech at Bareilly's Nehru Yuva Kendra on April 16.





It was also said that these people will call and ask for money from businessmen and they will drive away these robbers from Bareilly.





An attempt was made in the speech to vitiate the atmosphere by commenting on religion.





The video of this entire matter has also become public. -- PTI

A case was registered against Samajwadi Party MLA from Baheri, Attaur Rahman, on Saturday for making false allegations and hurling abuses on Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha candidate from Bareilly, Chhatrapal Gangwar, and his nephew, the police said.