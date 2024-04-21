RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Repolling at 11 polling stations in Manipur on April 22
April 21, 2024  10:26
Unidentified miscreants destroyed EVMs during the first phase of the LS polls in Imphal East/ANI Photo
Manipur chief electoral officer on Saturday announced repolling at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22. 

The decision follows a directive from the Election Commission to declare the polls held at these stations on April 19 as null and void and schedule fresh polling. 

The affected polling stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said. 

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of 72 percent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur -- on Friday. 

Earlier in the day, the Congress had demanded repoll in 47 polling stations alleging that booths were captured and elections were rigged. -- PTI
