Remove Modi govt to save railways: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre wants to prove railways 'incompetent' so that it has an excuse to sell it off to its 'friends', and urged people to remove the Modi government to save the common person's transport.



Gandhi shared a video on X showing people travelling by sitting in toilets and on the floor of a train, to attack the government.



In a post on X, Gandhi said: 'Rail journey' has become a punishment under Narendra Modi's rule! Passengers of every category are being harassed by the Modi government which is promoting only 'elite trains' by reducing general coaches from common persons' trains.



People are not able to sit peacefully on their seats even with confirmed tickets, he claimed.



Gandhi said the common person is forced to travel by hiding in the toilet or sitting on the floor.



'The Modi government wants to prove railways 'incompetent' by weakening it with its policies, so that it has an excuse to sell it to its friends,' Gandhi alleged.



If the common person's transport is to be saved, then the Modi government which is engaged in ruining the railways will have to be removed, the former Congress chief said. -- PTI

