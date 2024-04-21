RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul unwell, Kharge to address Cong rally
April 21, 2024  14:24
image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address the party's rally in Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday as senior leader Rahul Gandhi is unwell, its state unit chief Jitu Patwari said.

Rahul Gandhi is not well so Kharge will address the Satna meeting for party candidate Siddharth Kushwaha, Patwari told PTI.

Kushwaha is up against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Ganesh Singh, who has been MP from the seat since 2004.

Polling in Satna will take place on April 26.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

NDA's lone Muslim MP in Bihar joins RJD
NDA's lone Muslim MP in Bihar joins RJD

Lok Janshakti Party MP Mehboob Ali Kaiser, the lone Muslim to have been elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Sunday, in a shot in the arm...

'RCB needs a middle-order partnership with Kohli'
'RCB needs a middle-order partnership with Kohli'

Australia's former skipper in the limited-overs' formats, Aaron Finch feels RCB needs an explosive middle-order batter who can complement Kohli.

Resurgent MI eyeing revenge over high-flying Royals
Resurgent MI eyeing revenge over high-flying Royals

A resurgent Mumbai Indians will need to address their bowling woes as they look to exact revenge on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in their reverse fixture of the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Monday.

Heatwave grips parts of India; temperature touches 46 degrees C
Heatwave grips parts of India; temperature touches 46 degrees C

Ten to 20 days of heatwave are expected against the normal of four to eight days in the entire April-June period.

Why Abhishek Sharma is shining for Sunrisers...
Why Abhishek Sharma is shining for Sunrisers...

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma says his good off-field bond with Australian opener Travis Head had translated into a successful partnership at the top of the order.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances