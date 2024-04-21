Rahul unwell, Kharge to address Cong rally

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address the party's rally in Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday as senior leader Rahul Gandhi is unwell, its state unit chief Jitu Patwari said.





Rahul Gandhi is not well so Kharge will address the Satna meeting for party candidate Siddharth Kushwaha, Patwari told PTI.





Kushwaha is up against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Ganesh Singh, who has been MP from the seat since 2004.





Polling in Satna will take place on April 26. -- PTI

