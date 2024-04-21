Minor among 4 killed in wall collapse in Haryana's Gurugram





Two people were injured in the incident that took place at around 6.20 pm, they said.





The caretaker and management committee members of the Madanpuri cremation ground are on the run, police said, adding a case of death by negligence has been lodged.





The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the ground.





In the footage, some residents of the Arjun Nagar colony, whose houses are behind the cremation ground, can be seen sitting on chairs near the boundary wall when suddenly, it comes crashing down.





The six people, including two minor girls, were buried under the debris of the 20-foot by 15-foot wall as some people standing nearby came to their rescue and also called the police, they said.





The injured were rushed to a hospital where four of them -- Devi Dayal (70), Krishan (52), Manoj Gaba (41) and the minor girl -- were declared dead, police said. -- PTI

