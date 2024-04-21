RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Minor among 4 killed in wall collapse in Haryana's Gurugram
April 21, 2024  08:14
image
Four people, including a minor girl, were buried alive after a wall of a cremation ground collapsed on them in the Arjun Nagar area in Gurugram on Saturday, the police said. 

Two people were injured in the incident that took place at around 6.20 pm, they said. 

The caretaker and management committee members of the Madanpuri cremation ground are on the run, police said, adding a case of death by negligence has been lodged. 

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the ground. 

In the footage, some residents of the Arjun Nagar colony, whose houses are behind the cremation ground, can be seen sitting on chairs near the boundary wall when suddenly, it comes crashing down. 

The six people, including two minor girls, were buried under the debris of the 20-foot by 15-foot wall as some people standing nearby came to their rescue and also called the police, they said. 

The injured were rushed to a hospital where four of them -- Devi Dayal (70), Krishan (52), Manoj Gaba (41) and the minor girl -- were declared dead, police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What's Kohli Telling Gambhir?
What's Kohli Telling Gambhir?

KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir was all ears as Virat Kohli did all the talking.

Is Pant's T20 World Cup Spot In Jeopardy?
Is Pant's T20 World Cup Spot In Jeopardy?

Pant's batting lacked its usual spark. While his 44 runs off 35 balls hinted at his talent, fluency and explosiveness were noticeably absent.

Head Or Fraser-McGurk? Who Batted Best?
Head Or Fraser-McGurk? Who Batted Best?

Saturday witnessed an onslaught of runs, with a total of over 450 runs scored, setting the stage for several outstanding batting performances.

IPL PIX: Rampaging SRH rout Delhi; rise to second
IPL PIX: Rampaging SRH rout Delhi; rise to second

Travis Head's aggressive fifty and a clinical showing from the bowlers helped Sunrisers Hyderabad score a fine 67-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza retires
Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza retires

Garbine Muguruza, 30, was ranked World No 1 in 2017 and was ranked as high as third by the end of 2021.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances