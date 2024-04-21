Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh





The gunfight took place in a forest near Keshkutul village under Bhairamgarh police station area at around 5.30 am when a team of the District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a senior police official said.





The operation was launched based on information about the presence of division supply team commander of Maoists, Kawasi Pandaru, and 15-20 other cadres in Keshkutul-Keshmundi forests, located around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.





After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Maoist, a weapon and explosives were recovered from the spot, the official said.





Search operation was still underway in the area, he added. -- PTI

