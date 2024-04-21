RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh
April 21, 2024  10:43
Security forces in an anti-Maoist operation/File image/ANI Photo
Security forces in an anti-Maoist operation/File image/ANI Photo
A Maoistg was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, the police said. 

The gunfight took place in a forest near Keshkutul village under Bhairamgarh police station area at around 5.30 am when a team of the District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a senior police official said. 

The operation was launched based on information about the presence of division supply team commander of Maoists, Kawasi Pandaru, and 15-20 other cadres in Keshkutul-Keshmundi forests, located around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, he said. 

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Maoist, a weapon and explosives were recovered from the spot, the official said. 

Search operation was still underway in the area, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2 youths held for post over murder of K'taka Congress leader's daughter
2 youths held for post over murder of K'taka Congress leader's daughter

The police arrested two youths who justified the murder of Neha Hiremath allegedly by Fayaz Khondunaik on their social media handles.

Paris Olympics: Panwar bags India's first quota in rowing
Paris Olympics: Panwar bags India's first quota in rowing

Balraj Panwar secured India's first Paris Olympics quota in rowing by finishing third in the men's single scull event of the 2024 World Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regetta in Chungju, South Korea, on Sunday.

Candidates: Gukesh outwits Alireza, takes sole lead
Candidates: Gukesh outwits Alireza, takes sole lead

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh shot into sole lead after defeating Firouzja Alireza of France in the 13th and penultimate round of Candidates' Chess tournament in Toronto on Saturday, his quest for the extraordinary placing him on...

ED arrests ex-IAS officer in Rs 2000-cr Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case
ED arrests ex-IAS officer in Rs 2000-cr Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case

The IAS officer was later taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is expected to be produced before a magistrate seeking his remand, the sources said.

SRH's Powerplay was the difference, laments DC skipper Pant
SRH's Powerplay was the difference, laments DC skipper Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant conceded his side was literally doing catchup all through the match after Sunrisers Hyderabad made a huge 'power play' statement, smashing 125 runs to set an IPL record in Delhi on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances