RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kerala nonagenarian dies soon after casting vote at home
April 21, 2024  11:01
File image
File image
A 99-year-old man died soon after casting his vote in Lok Sabha polls at home in Kerala's Kottayam district, family members said on Sunday. 

The deceased man, AK Raman Nair, was a native of Manakkunnu in Pala in Kottayam district. 

He had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time and died within minutes after exercising his franchise on Saturday as part of the vote-from-home facility launched by the Election Commission, they said. 

Nair, who had been living with his grandson, was discharged from the hospital two days ago. 

The polling officials went with the ballot paper when the nonagenarian man was having lunch. 

Despite health issues, he was excited to cast his vote and breathed his last soon after the process, the family added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2 youths held for post over murder of K'taka Congress leader's daughter
2 youths held for post over murder of K'taka Congress leader's daughter

The police arrested two youths who justified the murder of Neha Hiremath allegedly by Fayaz Khondunaik on their social media handles.

Paris Olympics: Panwar bags India's first quota in rowing
Paris Olympics: Panwar bags India's first quota in rowing

Balraj Panwar secured India's first Paris Olympics quota in rowing by finishing third in the men's single scull event of the 2024 World Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regetta in Chungju, South Korea, on Sunday.

Candidates: Gukesh outwits Alireza, takes sole lead
Candidates: Gukesh outwits Alireza, takes sole lead

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh shot into sole lead after defeating Firouzja Alireza of France in the 13th and penultimate round of Candidates' Chess tournament in Toronto on Saturday, his quest for the extraordinary placing him on...

ED arrests ex-IAS officer in Rs 2000-cr Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case
ED arrests ex-IAS officer in Rs 2000-cr Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case

The IAS officer was later taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is expected to be produced before a magistrate seeking his remand, the sources said.

SRH's Powerplay was the difference, laments DC skipper Pant
SRH's Powerplay was the difference, laments DC skipper Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant conceded his side was literally doing catchup all through the match after Sunrisers Hyderabad made a huge 'power play' statement, smashing 125 runs to set an IPL record in Delhi on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances