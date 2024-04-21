RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hubballi commissioner felicitates team that nabbed Neha murder accused
April 21, 2024  18:41
Hubballi Dharwad City Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar
Hubballi Dharwad City Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar appreciated the police team that successfully nabbed the accused in the recent murder case of a 23-year-old student college student inside the campus in Hubballi, officials said on Sunday.

Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz at her college, following which police nabbed the perpetrator within an hour of the crime.

Sukumar also gave away Rs 25,000 as cash prize apart from appreciation letters to each member of the team, they said.

According to the police, senior officers had formed a special team under the leadership of ACP Shivaprakash Nayka and Police Inspector D K Patil to trace the accused in the case.

The officers and staff of the team swiftly coordinated with each other and managed to chase Fayaz who had managed to escape after the brutally killing Neha Hiremath at BVB college campus on April 18.

The team, however, managed to arrest the accused within an hour of the crime and subsequently sent him to judicial custody.

Appreciating the performance of the team which succeeded in tracing and arresting the accused, the Commissioner Sukumar expressed her appreciation by declaring the team as 'Cop of the Month' and distributed a cash reward of Rs 25,000 to the team along with a letter of appreciation to each one of them. 

The murder of the daughter of the Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath on the campus of her college in Hubballi sparked widespread condemnation and protests.

The issue has snowballed into a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka.

While the ruling party has tried to project it as an 'incident with a personal angle', the saffron party branded it 'love jihad' and said it points to the 'deterioration of law and order' in the state.  -- PTI
