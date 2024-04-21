RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED arrests ex-IAS officer in liquor scam linked case
April 21, 2024  09:25
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested retired Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja in connection with an alleged liquor scam linked money laundering case in the state, official sources said on Sunday. 

The federal agency had detained the 2003 batch officer from the Economic Offences Wing/Anti Corruption Bureau office in Raipur on Saturday where the bureaucrat and his son Yash Tuteja had gone to record their statement in the same case. 

The IAS officer was later taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is expected to be produced before a magistrate seeking his remand, the sources said. 

The officer retired from service last year. 

The ED had filed a fresh money laundering case in the alleged liquor scam case after the Supreme Court recently quashed its earlier FIR that was based on an Income Tax Department complaint. -- PTI
