RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Combing ops launched amid suspected naxal sightings around Karnataka border
April 21, 2024  20:33
image
Amid suspected naxal sightings in and around the areas of Karnataka bordering Kerala, the police have launched combing operations in the neighbouring areas and made adequate arrangements for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, officials said on Sunday.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for its 28 constituencies.

Speaking to PTI videos, Arun K, Superintendent of Police Udupi said that some days ago, there were suspected naxal sightings in and around the Karnataka-Kerala border.

However, around five-six years ago, there were no naxal sightings on this side of Karnataka.

"We have coordinated with anti-naxal force and have started combing operations in the neighbouring areas. We have started the anti-naxal squads in the concerned district and are also trying to collect information from the local public regarding any naxal activities," he said.

The officer further said it has been ensured that all the naxal-affected polling booths will be given central paramilitary force protection on the day of polling.

"As of now, we don't expect any issues but we have made adequate arrangements to ensure peaceful elections," he said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: Salt show earns KKR one-run win over RCB
IPL PIX: Salt show earns KKR one-run win over RCB

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

'ITC aspires to double its business in five years'
'ITC aspires to double its business in five years'

'While every year presents new challenges, it also provides opportunities for better growth and performance.'

How the markets will fare this week
How the markets will fare this week

Worries related to the Iran-Israel conflict, quarterly earnings and foreign investors' trading activity are the key factors that would dictate stock markets this week, analysts said. Besides, trends in Brent crude oil and movement of...

Walkers Priyanka, Akshdeep qualify for Paris Olympics
Walkers Priyanka, Akshdeep qualify for Paris Olympics

kshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami qualified for Paris Olympics by virtue of their 18th place finish at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships.

'Kejriwal ko insulin do': AAP workers protest outside Tihar
'Kejriwal ko insulin do': AAP workers protest outside Tihar

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha were present at the protest site.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances