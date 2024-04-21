RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP LS candidate from Moradabad seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar dies
April 21, 2024  09:39
Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar/Courtesy FB
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, who was unwell for some time, died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, a senior party leader said. 

He was 72. 

Kumar is survived by his wife Sadhna Singh, a son and a daughter. 

"Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away," UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said. 

"He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," Chaudhary said. Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar was among the 12 candidates in the poll fray from Moradabad parliamentary constituency that went to polls in the first phase on April 19. 

He won the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 general elections but lost in 2019 to the Samajwadi Party's S T Hasan. 

He has also been a five-time BJP MLA from the Thakurdwara assembly segment in Moradabad from 1991 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2014. 

Condoling his death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post in Hindi on X, said, "I am shocked by the demise of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency and former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family." -- PTI
