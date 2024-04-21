2 youths held for posts on Karnataka girl's murder





The accused from Dharwad were arrested on Saturday after a few pro-Hindu activists lodged a complaint alleging that the duo had posted contents claiming that Neha and Fayaz were in relationship.





According to the complainants, they allegedly uploaded pictures of the victim Neha and the accused, Fayaz, with a caption, "Neha Fayaz true love, justice for love".





Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on April 18.





The accused Fayaz, who fled the scene, was arrested by police subsequently. -- PTI

The police arrested two youths who justified the murder of Neha Hiremath allegedly by Fayaz Khondunaik on their social media handles.