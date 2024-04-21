RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 youths held for posts on Karnataka girl's murder
April 21, 2024  10:30
image
The police arrested two youths who justified the murder of Neha Hiremath allegedly by Fayaz Khondunaik on their social media handles. 

The accused from Dharwad were arrested on Saturday after a few pro-Hindu activists lodged a complaint alleging that the duo had posted contents claiming that Neha and Fayaz were in relationship. 

According to the complainants, they allegedly uploaded pictures of the victim Neha and the accused, Fayaz, with a caption, "Neha Fayaz true love, justice for love". 

Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on April 18. 

The accused Fayaz, who fled the scene, was arrested by police subsequently. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2 youths held for post over murder of K'taka Congress leader's daughter
2 youths held for post over murder of K'taka Congress leader's daughter

The police arrested two youths who justified the murder of Neha Hiremath allegedly by Fayaz Khondunaik on their social media handles.

Paris Olympics: Panwar bags India's first quota in rowing
Paris Olympics: Panwar bags India's first quota in rowing

Balraj Panwar secured India's first Paris Olympics quota in rowing by finishing third in the men's single scull event of the 2024 World Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regetta in Chungju, South Korea, on Sunday.

Candidates: Gukesh outwits Alireza, takes sole lead
Candidates: Gukesh outwits Alireza, takes sole lead

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh shot into sole lead after defeating Firouzja Alireza of France in the 13th and penultimate round of Candidates' Chess tournament in Toronto on Saturday, his quest for the extraordinary placing him on...

ED arrests ex-IAS officer in Rs 2000-cr Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case
ED arrests ex-IAS officer in Rs 2000-cr Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case

The IAS officer was later taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is expected to be produced before a magistrate seeking his remand, the sources said.

SRH's Powerplay was the difference, laments DC skipper Pant
SRH's Powerplay was the difference, laments DC skipper Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant conceded his side was literally doing catchup all through the match after Sunrisers Hyderabad made a huge 'power play' statement, smashing 125 runs to set an IPL record in Delhi on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances