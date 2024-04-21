RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


14 killed in Israeli raid on refugee camp: Palestine
April 21, 2024  08:10
File image/Mohammad Ateeq/Reuters
Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at least 14 people have been killed during the Israel Defence Forces operation at the Nur al-Shams refugee camp in the West Bank, CNN reported, citing the Palestinian ministry of health.  

The Palestinian ministry of health said that they have found a number of bodies and injured people from the camp, as the IDF has partially withdrawn from the area.  

Videos captured by residents show a bulldozer destroying a building as IDF vehicles leave the camp after conducting a raid for over 24 hours. 

Other videos showcase ambulances entering the camp after the IDF withdraws from there.  

According to the residents, Israeli forces have left the immediate area. 

However, they continue to remain present in the nearby city of Tulkarm. -- ANI  
