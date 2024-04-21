14 killed in Israeli raid on refugee camp: Palestine





The Palestinian ministry of health said that they have found a number of bodies and injured people from the camp, as the IDF has partially withdrawn from the area.





Videos captured by residents show a bulldozer destroying a building as IDF vehicles leave the camp after conducting a raid for over 24 hours.





Other videos showcase ambulances entering the camp after the IDF withdraws from there.





According to the residents, Israeli forces have left the immediate area.





However, they continue to remain present in the nearby city of Tulkarm. -- ANI

