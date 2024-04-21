RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


12-year-old girl dies by suicide in Delhi's Bawana
April 21, 2024  08:46
A 12-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in outer Delhi's Bawana area, the police said on Saturday. 

No suicide note was found but the girl was depressed due to the marital discord of her parents, the police said. 

According to an officer, a PCR call about the suicide was received in the afternoon. 

During an enquiry, it was found that the girl was staying with her father, brother and grandmother whereas her mother was staying separated from the past three years. 

The statements of the family members and relatives have been recorded and till now no foul play has been found, the police said. 

"Initially it was revealed that the girl was depressed due to the matrimonial dispute between her parents," the officer said. -- PTI
