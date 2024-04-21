RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1 killed, 7 missing as Japan's 2 military choppers crash in Pacific
April 21, 2024  11:21
Representational image/Reuters
One crew member was killed and seven are missing after two Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force helicopters crashed during a drill in the Pacific late Saturday, Kyodo News reported, citing the country's defence minister.  

The tragic crash, in which seven crew members are still not found, occurred around 270 kilometres east of Torishima Island in the Izu Island chain during a nighttime anti-submarine drill.  

The Izu island chain, where the crash took place, is located south of Tokyo.  

Japan's Defence Minister Minoru Kihara told the media that the choppers reportedly collided with each other, which resulted in the crash, according to Kyodo News.  

The defence minister also stated that two flight recorders were also found "at extremely close locations," and other aircraft debris was also found during a post-accident search.  

Following the incident, MSDF training involving SH-60K helicopters will be suspended, he added, as per Kyodo News.  

Each carrying four crew members, the SH-60K helicopters lost contact at 10:38 p.m. and 11:04 p.m., on Saturday, respectively. -- ANI 
