RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Unseasonal rains cause waterlogging in Goa
April 20, 2024  16:08
image
Goa witnessed unseasonal rains on Saturday, leading to traffic disruptions due to waterlogged roads, officials said.
  
The rain, however, brought respite from the searing summer heat, they added.

In its forecast, the India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting at 40-50 kilometres per hour are very likely in many places in Goa on Saturday,  Sunday and Monday.

The IMD has also predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places on these three days.

As per its website, there will be light rains at isolated places till April 22, after which weather is likely to be dry till April 26.

"Rains caused waterlogging on several streets on Saturday morning. Among the worst affected was the main market area in capital Panaji," an official said.

Corporation of City of Panaji Mayor Rohit Monserratte claimed the waterlogging was due to Smart City works underway in several areas.

Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Corporation Limited, a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by the Goa government, is the nodal agency in the state for the Centre's Smart City Mission. which aims to equip urban areas nationwide with future-ready infrastructure.

"We had cleaned the drains but mud from Smart City works went back into them. Smart City must clear the flood points. We had a meeting with the Smart City MD. They have used hot mix on the roads but the main gutters have not been cleaned," he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

It's perform or perish time for RCB against KKR
It's perform or perish time for RCB against KKR

With five consecutive defeats, bottom-placed RCB have the daunting task of winning their remaining seven games to keep their play-off prospects alive.

Kejriwal being pushed towards 'slow death' in Tihar: AAP
Kejriwal being pushed towards 'slow death' in Tihar: AAP

Kejriwal, who has Type-2 diabetes, has been asking for insulin and a video conferencing with his family doctor but his requests are being denied by the jail administration, party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

BJP's '400 paar' film flopped on day 1 of polls: Tejashwi
BJP's '400 paar' film flopped on day 1 of polls: Tejashwi

"The turnout in the four Lok Sabha seats was low as compared to the 2019 polls but on the basis of feedback received from these constituencies, we are confident of winning these. People are fed up with false promises made by BJP...

David, Pollard fined for illegal assistance to SKY
David, Pollard fined for illegal assistance to SKY

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20 percent of their respective match fees for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during the match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 18.

Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in Shanghai
Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in Shanghai

Mexican team mate Sergio Perez qualified second fastest in a front row lockout for Red Bull, 15 years after the team took their first win at the Shanghai International Circuit with Sebastian Vettel.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances