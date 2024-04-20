Three held for firing at school in Manipur's Imphal





They said that one person was injured in the alleged firing incident.





The arrested accused have been identified as Leichombam Jemson Singh (34), Nongthombam Ratan (47) and Khumukcham Angamba (32).





The police further said that they recovered live ammunition and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.





In a post on X, the Manipur police said, "On 19.04.2024 Manipur police arrested 3 (three) persons identified as i. Leichombam Jemson Singh (34 yrs), ii. Nongthombam Ratan (47 yrs) and iii. Khumukcham Angamba (32 yrs) in connection with a firing incident at Moirangkampu primary school in which one person was injured".





"Further, from their possession the following items were recovered: i.1 (one) .32 pistol with 8 (eight) live ammunitions. ii.3 (three) mobile phones iii.1 (one) car iv.Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in cash" the police said. --ANI

