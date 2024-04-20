RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
South se saaf, north se...: Pilot's prediction for BJP
April 20, 2024  19:05
image
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be wiped out in the south and reduced to the half of its current strength in north India in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. 
  
The saffron party had realised after the first phase of the elections that it was "on the backfoot," he said, talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here.

"Someone has said, 'south se saaf, north se half'. It means the BJP will get half of the seats it currently has in the north while it will fail to open its account in the south and east. It will shrink," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.

Pilot, who is his party's in-charge for Chhattisgarh, also said he wanted to congratulate the people of Bastar Lok Sabha constituency in the state for exercising their franchise in large numbers in the first phase despite several challenges. "Reports coming from there are very positive, and I believe we will achieve success," he added.

Congress general secretary  Priyanka Gandhi will address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kanker Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on Sunday, he informed. 

The two seats are among three parliamentary constituencies in the state which will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

"Though the turnout in the first phase was low, the reports we have been receiving are that people are looking for a change. This election is for change," Pilot said.

After assessing the BJP's performance in the last ten years, people have realised that they need a better option, which is the Congress and opposition's INDIA bloc, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What my son has done is...: Mother of K'taka murder accused
What my son has done is...: Mother of K'taka murder accused

'My son did tell me about Neha and that he was in love with her and they wanted to get married. But I had suggested that he first focus on his career'

Vinesh secures women's 50kg Paris Olympics quota for India
Vinesh secures women's 50kg Paris Olympics quota for India

Vinesh Phogat locked Paris Olympics quota in the women's 50kg category, reaching the final at the Asian Olympic Qualifier without conceding a single point.

Narine, probably the greatest bowler in IPL history: Gambhir
Narine, probably the greatest bowler in IPL history: Gambhir

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir rates Sunil Narine as one the greatest bowler in the history of IPL.

I am a proud Sanghi: JNU VC
I am a proud Sanghi: JNU VC

'I think I have a better DNA than the Left'

TISS suspends PhD student for screening BBC docu
TISS suspends PhD student for screening BBC docu

'Your activities are not in the interest of the nation. Being a public institution, TISS cannot permit or tolerate its students indulging in such activities which are anti-national and bring a bad name to the nation. Hence all such...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances