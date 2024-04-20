Shah targets Cong over reservation, PFI ban

Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies on the issue of reservation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said even if the opposition party wants to do away with quota given to SC, ST and OBCs, the BJP will not allow it to happen.

Addressing rallies in Rajasthan, Shah also claimed that the Congress wanted to remove the ban on the Islamic extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

He hit back at the opposition's claim that the BJP's slogan of winning 400 seats was aimed at changing the Constitution.

"When Congress got a majority, they used it to impose Emergency... we got the majority in 2014 and 2019, we did not use it remove reservation but to remove Article 370, to build Ram temple... bring CAA... give reservation to women ... we used our majority to remove poverty, to secure the country," Shah said.

"Rahul baba, you should not lie. Even if the Congress party wants to remove SC, ST and OBC reservation... we will not allow it to remove reservation. This is Modi's guarantee. These (Congress) people are spreading lies," he said.

He claimed the Congress has harmed the interest of Other Backward Classes (OBC) the most.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to the OBC community, Shah said, adding that it was Modi who implemented schemes for various communities among the backward classes.

Shah said Modi worked to give constitutional recognition to the National Commission for Backward Classes.





"We worked to give 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in all central institutions in the country. Modi, under whom respect for the country increased globally, also comes from the OBC community," he said.

Shah said that before the Modi government, there was no scheme in the country for communities such as blacksmiths, tailors, carpenters and boat-makers, but Prime Minister Modi "spent Rs 13,000 crore and connected them with skill development and self-employment schemes".

"The Congress government did not implement the Mandal Commission report. During a discussion in Parliament on the reservation, Rahul baba's father Rajiv Gandhi spoke against it for two-and-a-half hours," he claimed.

Shah said that if people had voted for Congress in the previous Lok Sabha elections, Kota would have become a stronghold of PFI.

"People voted for Modi, he has finished PFI and put them (PFI people) behind bars. Now these people say they will remove the ban on PFI".





"Do you think PFI should be banned or not?" the home minister said.

Urging people to vote for the BJP candidate, Shah said, "Press the button of the lotus symbol on the EVM so hard that electric shocks are felt in Italy." -- PTI