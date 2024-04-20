Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir to make his acting debut

Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir to make his acting debutApril 20, 2024 00:42
Vir Hirani(middle) with parents Rajkumar Hirani (right) and Manjeet/File image
Ace director Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani is all set to make his acting debut with play Letters from Suresh.
Directed by theatre veteran Feroze Abbas Khan, the play narrates a hauntingly beautiful story of human relationships through letters.
Presented for the very first time in India, Rajiv Joseph's Letters from Suresh is a rare dramatic gem that tells the story of four unique characters, tethered by love, loss, tenderness -- and a yearning for human connection.
Vir Hirani is a recent graduate of the prestigious RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art).
Vir has been making short films since his teenage years.
He made his directorial debut with Return Gift, which premiered at the 18th edition of the International Children's Film Festival of India in Hyderabad. -- ANI
