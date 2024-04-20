RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Polling for Nagaland's lone LS seat peaceful, voter turnout at 56%
April 20, 2024  08:50
File image/Courtesy @ceonagaland/Twitter
Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland was peaceful on Friday with a low voter turnout recorded at over 56 percent, Chief Electoral Officer Vyasan R said. 

With over 4 lakh electors from eastern Nagaland abstaining from casting their votes, the "turnout this time is the lowest in the state" as compared to previous elections, he said. 

Nagaland had the highest voter turnout in the country at 87.82 percent in 2014, and 83 percent in 2019. 

The voting began at 7 am, and the turnout was "uniform" throughout the day, the CEO told reporters. 

The voter turnout figure is an approximate one as the collection of data from polling stations in remote areas takes time and the final poll percentage will be announced only after the scrutiny of all the documents on Saturday, he said. 

Of the 13.25 lakh voters in Nagaland, 56 percent of electors exercised their franchise, he said. 

The polling was held, amid a call given by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation to abstain from voting in six districts of the region over its demand for a separate state. 

People in the six districts, which have over four lakh votes spread over 738 polling stations, remained indoors in solidarity with the ENPO. -- PTI
