RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Navneet Rana hits back at Raut for 'dancer' jibe
April 20, 2024  15:27
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Amravati Lok Sabha candidate Navneet Rana slammed Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut for referring to her as a "dancer" and "babli" (a film character who cons people) and said people of her constituency will not tolerate such insults.
 
 The actor-turned-politician said Raut was "tin tappad" (scrap and useless household items/also used as slang to refer to riffraff) from Mumbai who goes to various places and speaks derogatorily about others.

"If he speaks in this way about the daughter of Amravati, the people here will not tolerate such insults," she said in a public gathering on Friday.

Some days ago, Raut had said, "The Lok Sabha election is a contest not against a dancer or 'babli' (a con character in a Hindi film) but a fight between Maharashtra and Modi. She is a dancer, an actor on the screen who will mark some affectionate gestures, but do not fall for that trap," Raut said.

Rana had won the seat in 2019 as an opposition-backed Independent candidate but is fighting on a BJP ticket this time. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

It's perform or perish time for RCB against KKR
It's perform or perish time for RCB against KKR

With five consecutive defeats, bottom-placed RCB have the daunting task of winning their remaining seven games to keep their play-off prospects alive.

Kejriwal being pushed towards 'slow death' in Tihar: AAP
Kejriwal being pushed towards 'slow death' in Tihar: AAP

Kejriwal, who has Type-2 diabetes, has been asking for insulin and a video conferencing with his family doctor but his requests are being denied by the jail administration, party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

BJP's '400 paar' film flopped on day 1 of polls: Tejashwi
BJP's '400 paar' film flopped on day 1 of polls: Tejashwi

"The turnout in the four Lok Sabha seats was low as compared to the 2019 polls but on the basis of feedback received from these constituencies, we are confident of winning these. People are fed up with false promises made by BJP...

David, Pollard fined for illegal assistance to SKY
David, Pollard fined for illegal assistance to SKY

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20 percent of their respective match fees for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during the match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 18.

Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in Shanghai
Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in Shanghai

Mexican team mate Sergio Perez qualified second fastest in a front row lockout for Red Bull, 15 years after the team took their first win at the Shanghai International Circuit with Sebastian Vettel.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances