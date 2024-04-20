Musk delays India visit due to 'Tesla obligations'





Musk, who was supposed to be visiting India in the fourth week of April, in a post on X, said, "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting this year".





Earlier this month, Musk had confirmed his proposed visit to India, saying he was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- PTI

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said his visit to India has been delayed due to the company's heavy obligations.