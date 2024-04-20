RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Musk delays India visit due to 'Tesla obligations'
April 20, 2024  10:57
Elon Musk/Kyle Grillot/Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said his visit to India has been delayed due to the company's heavy obligations. 

Musk, who was supposed to be visiting India in the fourth week of April, in a post on X, said, "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting this year". 

Earlier this month, Musk had confirmed his proposed visit to India, saying he was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- PTI
