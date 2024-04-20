Modi's speeches project him as 'BJP's PM': Pawar

The prime minister belongs to the country and has the responsibility to lead the nation but Narendra Modi's speeches suggest he is "BJP's PM" and not India, claimed NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday.





PM Modi should tell the people what he and his party will do for the country instead of attacking the opposition, said the 83-year-old NCP founder at a campaign rally in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.





Pawar was in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to canvass for opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates Chandrakant Khaire, who is contesting from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on a Sena-UBT ticket, and Congress' Kalyan Kale from Jalna.





The central Maharashtra constituencies, located in the state's Marathwada region, will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.





Pawar said, "I was listening to Narendra Modi's speech before I came here (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The prime minister belongs to the entire country. If we listen to Modi's speeches, it seems he is the prime minister of BJP and not the country."





The NCP (SP) chief said PM Modi and BJP should tell the people what they will do for the country. "But sometimes they criticise Nehru (country's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru), sometimes Rahul Gandhi and also me at times," he said.





Nehru spent over ten years of his life in jail fighting against the British. He encouraged science, said Pawar.





Incidentally, Modi on Saturday held rallies in Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in the state and attacked the opposition, particularly the Congress.





According to a recent report by the International Labour Organisation, 87 of 100 students coming out of college are unemployed in India, claimed Pawar. -- PTI