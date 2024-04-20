RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man held for booking cab in Bishnoi's name, sending it to Salman's home
April 20, 2024  10:28
A Gaziabad resident has been arrested for allegedly booking a cab in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and sending it to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra area here, police said on Friday.   

Accused Rohit Tyagi, who was picked up from his hometown, intended it to be a prank, an official said. 

On Wednesday, Tyagi allegedly booked a cab online for a journey from Galaxy Apartments, Khan's residence, to the Bandra police station. 

When the cab driver reached the address, he realised that it was a prank, and lodged a complaint. 

Taking serious note of the incident, Bandra police registered a case and traced Tyagi. 

Bishnoi was in news earlier this week after a motorbike-borne man fired at Khan's residence last Sunday. 

While the alleged shooter and his accomplice were arrested, police had said they were probing Bishnoi gang's role as a Facebook post taking  responsibility for the attack, created in the name of Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of the jailed gangster, surfaced after the incident. -- PTI
