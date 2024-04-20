RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS polls: BSP releases sixth list of candidates, fields Syed Neyaj Ali from Varanasi
April 20, 2024  10:49
File image/Pawan Kumar/Reuters
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday released its sixth list of candidates for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and fielded its MLC Bhimrao Ambedkar from Hardoi (SC) seat.

In all, the Bahujan Samaj Party named 11 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

The party changed its earlier candidate fielded from the high-profile Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting, and has made Syed Neyaj Ali as its candidate. 

Earlier, the party had named Athar Jamal Lari as its candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

The party in a statement said that Mohammad Alam has been fielded from Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha seat, while Manish Singh Sachan has been fielded from Fatehpur.

Chaudhary Basheer is the BSP candidate from Firozabad, Mahendra Singh Yadav from Sitapur and Mohammad Mausame Alam from Maharajganj. -- PTI
