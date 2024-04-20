Lok Sabha polls: Approximate 61.06% voting in 5 Maharashtra seats





The lowest voting was recorded in Nagpur at 54.46 percent, while it was 69.43 percent in Gadchiroli-Chimur, 64.08 in Bhandara-Gondiya, 60.35 percent in Chandrapur and 59.58 percent in Ramtek, he said.





"This is an approximate trend as data from some polling stations is yet to arrive. It also does not include data of postal voting," the official said.





Nagpur, where Union minister and BJP heavyweight Nitin Gadkari is pitted against Congress' Vikas Thakre, had recorded 54.74 percent voting in 2019.





Among those who voted during the day were Gadkari, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit as well as Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande. -- PTI

