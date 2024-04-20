RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lok Sabha polls: Approximate 61.06% voting in 5 Maharashtra seats
April 20, 2024  11:11
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after casting his vote at a polling station, in Nagpur/ANI Photo
An approximate voter turnout of 61.06 percent was recorded in Lok Sabha polls held on Friday in Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, though final figures will be updated by Saturday, an official said. 

The lowest voting was recorded in Nagpur at 54.46 percent, while it was 69.43 percent in Gadchiroli-Chimur, 64.08 in Bhandara-Gondiya, 60.35 percent in Chandrapur and 59.58 percent in Ramtek, he said. 

"This is an approximate trend as data from some polling stations is yet to arrive. It also does not include data of postal voting," the official said. 

Nagpur, where Union minister and BJP heavyweight Nitin Gadkari is pitted against Congress' Vikas Thakre, had recorded 54.74 percent voting in 2019. 

Among those who voted during the day were Gadkari, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit as well as Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande. -- PTI
