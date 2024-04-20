Kerala police book online channel for fake news against voting machines

The Kerala police on Saturday registerd a case against an online channel for propagating fake news against electronic voting machines and poll officials.





As per the case registered at the City Cyber crime station in Thiruvananthapuram, the online channel had published a news stating that electronic voting machines kept in the capital district have glitches and there was a dispute between election officials and politicians in this regard.





The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the district collector, police said.





The online channel withdrew the news after the legal action, police said in a Facebook statement.





Police also warned of stringent action against those who spread misleading and hate-mongering news among the public in connection with the Lok Sabha polls.





A 24x7 cyber patroling has been launched in the state to detect all kinds of such cyber crimes, they added. -- PTI