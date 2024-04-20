Kerala CM compromised, attacks only Rahul: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is "compromised" as he "attacks" only the grand old party and Rahul Gandhi but not the BJP.

The Congress leader said that Vijayan's name has come up in many scams, including 'Life Mission' and gold smuggling through diplomatic bags, but the BJP-led Central government has neither taken up any case against him nor carried out raids or any kind of action against him.





"Like in a football match, you cannot win with a compromised player, the same way you have a compromised CM. He only attacks my brother (Rahul Gandhi) and the Congress party. He does not attack the BJP.





"Have you thought about it? His name came up in so many scams -- Life Mission, gold smuggling, many other scams -- but how come the BJP government never put cases on him, never carried out raids on him and no action was taken against him?" Gandhi said.





She was speaking at a poll rally in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency seeking votes for Congress candidate Anto Antony. The statement came hours after Vijayan raked up the DLF-Robert Vadra connection and targeted Priyanka Gandhi, who is Vadra's wife. Targeting her, the Kerala CM referred to the CBI raids at a private company DLF.





He said there were allegations of land dealings between the company and Vadra. Vijayan claimed the company purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 170 crore after the raids.





"The same BJP government later told the court that there was nothing illegal with the transactions of the company. The raid and the case ended soon after they paid the BJP through electoral bonds," Vijayan said. -- PTI