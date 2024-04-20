RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


He too...: Cong on Musk deferring India visit
April 20, 2024  19:31
image
The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over the postponement of Elon Musk's India visit, saying it was odd the Tesla CEO was coming to meet an outgoing prime minister and that he too has now read the "writing on the wall".
 
Musk on Saturday said his proposed visit to India has been postponed due to "very heavy Tesla obligations".

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "It was odd that @elonmusk was coming all the way to India to meet an outgoing prime minister. He too has now read the writing on the wall and decided to put off his visit."

Ramesh said an INDIA bloc prime minister will welcome Musk soon.

He added, "The INDIA government will promote electric vehicles even more aggressively -- I myself am a user of one!"

Musk -- the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla who was expected to be in India on April 21-22 and scheduled to meet Modi -- said in a post on X that he is looking forward to coming to India later this year.

"Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," Musk said in response to a post that stated that his proposed India visit on April 21-22 had been postponed as the reason could be that he needed to attend Tesla's earnings call on April 23.

Earlier this month, Musk had confirmed his visit to India with a post on X, saying, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India." -- PTI 
