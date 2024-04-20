RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Explosions rock pro-Iran military base in Iraq
April 20, 2024  10:15
image
At least three people were injured following five explosions at a pro-Iran military base in Iraq on Saturday, CNN reported, citing a security official. 

However, the reason behind the explosions is not known as yet. 

The blaasts, notably, took place at a site belonging to the Popular Mobilisation Units, as per Muhannad al-Anazi, a member of the security committee in Babylon Governorate, south of Baghdad. 

The investigation into the blasts that occurred "at the Kalsu military base in the Al-Mashrou district on the highway, north of the Babylon Governorate," is underway. 

Israeli and US officials said neither was involved in the blast, a day after a military strike on Iran which has been attributed to Israel. 

Known alternatively as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, the PMU is an Iraqi paramilitary group that is mostly supported by Shiite Iran. 

The PMU, in contrast to other Iran-backed organizations in the area, is affiliated with the local administration and has strong ties to Shiite blocs in Iran that have dominated Iraqi politics for a long time, according to CNN. 

The explosion occurred during a period of intense tension in the Middle East as Israel fights Hamas in Gaza following the terrorist organisation's deadly assault into southern Israel on October 7, which was sponsored by Iran. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CSK Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
CSK Vs LSG: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

Krunal Pandya emerged as the wrecker-in-chief on Friday night.

'It was world-class batsmanship from Rahul and de Kock'
'It was world-class batsmanship from Rahul and de Kock'

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Matt Henry was in awe of the "world-class batsmanship" of skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, saying the century-plus opening stand between the duo helped them outclass a "very good" Chennai Super Kings...

IRDAI removes age limits on health insurance, huge relief for seniors
IRDAI removes age limits on health insurance, huge relief for seniors

The move by the insurance regulatory body aims to create a more inclusive healthcare ecosystem in India and to encourage insurance provider companies to diversify their product offerings.

Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over-rate
Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over-rate

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined Rs 12 lakh each as their teams maintained a slow over-rate in their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Friday.

Phase 1: Voter turnout may cross 64%, Tripura tops with 80.17%
Phase 1: Voter turnout may cross 64%, Tripura tops with 80.17%

According to an official release, the voting percentage is likely to go up when reports from all polling stations are obtained, as polling was scheduled until 6 pm in many constituencies.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances