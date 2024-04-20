Explosions rock pro-Iran military base in Iraq





However, the reason behind the explosions is not known as yet.





The blaasts, notably, took place at a site belonging to the Popular Mobilisation Units, as per Muhannad al-Anazi, a member of the security committee in Babylon Governorate, south of Baghdad.





The investigation into the blasts that occurred "at the Kalsu military base in the Al-Mashrou district on the highway, north of the Babylon Governorate," is underway.





Israeli and US officials said neither was involved in the blast, a day after a military strike on Iran which has been attributed to Israel.





Known alternatively as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, the PMU is an Iraqi paramilitary group that is mostly supported by Shiite Iran.





The PMU, in contrast to other Iran-backed organizations in the area, is affiliated with the local administration and has strong ties to Shiite blocs in Iran that have dominated Iraqi politics for a long time, according to CNN.





The explosion occurred during a period of intense tension in the Middle East as Israel fights Hamas in Gaza following the terrorist organisation's deadly assault into southern Israel on October 7, which was sponsored by Iran. -- ANI

