EC suspends 2 cops in Bengal over violence on Ram Navami





According to the poll body, the officers in-charge of Shaktipur and Beldanga police stations failed to stop "religious violence" despite instructions.





"The two officers will be at the district police headquarters and will not be able to carry out any election-related work. The authorities concerned should file a charge sheet against the two officers," an official said.





The ECI asked the chief electoral officer to send names for their replacement, he added. -- PTI

The Election Commission of India on Friday suspended two police stations in West Bengal's Murshidabad district for their alleged failure to stop violence during Ram Navami celebrations.