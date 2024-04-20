RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC suspends 2 cops in Bengal over violence on Ram Navami
April 20, 2024  08:13
File image
File image
The Election Commission of India on Friday suspended two police stations in West Bengal's Murshidabad district for their alleged failure to stop violence during Ram Navami celebrations. 

According to the poll body, the officers in-charge of Shaktipur and Beldanga police stations failed to stop "religious violence" despite instructions. 

"The two officers will be at the district police headquarters and will not be able to carry out any election-related work. The authorities concerned should file a charge sheet against the two officers," an official said. 

The ECI asked the chief electoral officer to send names for their replacement, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Preity Slams Rohit 'Fake News'
Preity Slams Rohit 'Fake News'

'I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview.'

Two dead, seven missing as boat capsizes in Odisha's Mahanadi River
Two dead, seven missing as boat capsizes in Odisha's Mahanadi River

The incident took place when around 50 passengers hailing from Kharsia area in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning in the boat after visiting a temple in Patharseni Kuda in Odisha's Bargarh district.

Rahul Or Dhoni? Who Batted Best? Vote!
Rahul Or Dhoni? Who Batted Best? Vote!

Does Rahul get your vote? Or did you prefer Dhoni's cameo?

President Xi launches cyber warfare wing for Chinese military
President Xi launches cyber warfare wing for Chinese military

The Information Support Force was regarded as the revised version of the PLA's Strategic Support Force, established in 2015 by the Chinese military to deal with space, cyber, political and electronic warfare to fight what was described...

Skipper Rahul delighted after LSG get 'it all right' vs CSK
Skipper Rahul delighted after LSG get 'it all right' vs CSK

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was chuffed to get most of his decisions right as he guided his team to a convincing eight-wicket victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL game in Lucknow on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances