Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tibet's Xizang
April 20, 2024  09:30
image
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.  

The quake occurred on Saturday at 07:14:09 IST at a depth of 160 km.  

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 20-04-2024, 07:14:09 IST, Lat: 33.66 & Long: 81.79, Depth: 160 Km ,Location: Xizang," read a post on the official NCS handle on X.  

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.  Further details are awaited. -- ANI                        
