RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CBI team visits Sandeshkhali to probe alleged crimes against women, land-grabbing
April 20, 2024  14:09
image
A 10-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged crimes against women and land-grabbing, an official said.

One part of the team of the CBI visited houses of the victims in Sundarikhali area of Sandeshkhali and spoke to them individually, documenting their allegations, he said.

Another part of the team visited Sandeshkhali Police Station and spoke with local policemen regarding the investigation.

"We are in Sandeshkhali to speak to villagers in connection with crimes against women and land-grabbing. We are noting down their allegations," the official told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court last week ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.

The court directed the CBI to investigate the allegations and submit a comprehensive report to it.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged ration distribution scam case. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

A Daughter Campaigns For Her Mother
A Daughter Campaigns For Her Mother

On Friday, April 19, 2024, Aditi Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav's elder daughter, campaigned for her mother, the party's candidate from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

Fate Of First Phase Candidates Sealed
Fate Of First Phase Candidates Sealed

The first phase of Election 2024 on Friday, April 19, 2024, covered 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories.

Cong demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur
Cong demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur

The demand for repoll included three polling stations under Chief Minister N Biren Singh's assembly constituency of Heingang.

Dhoni Dhamaka in Lucknow!
Dhoni Dhamaka in Lucknow!

Dhoni smashed his way to a superb 28 from nine balls, helping CSK to 176/6 with 63 runs coming from the last four overs.

Struggling Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans in battle of cellar teams
Struggling Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans in battle of cellar teams

Their campaigns wobbling after a string of defeats, bottom-rung teams Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be desperate to arrest the slide and get back to winning ways in their Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances