RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP's 'washing machine at full spin' in Karnataka: Cong
April 20, 2024  19:19
image
The Congress on Saturday said the BJP's "washing machine is at full spin" in Karnataka, alleging that its Bengaluru North candidate is currently under ED investigation for a money laundering case but the trial has made no "discernible progress".
 
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked the BJP ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bengaluru.

"Today's questions for the PM as he heads to Bengaluru: Where are the grants awarded to Bengaluru by the 15th Finance Commission? Why are BJP leaders misbehaving with financial fraud victims? Is the BJP Washing Machine hard at work for Shobha Karandlaje?" he said in a post on X.

Elaborating further on what he said were "jumla details", Ramesh claimed that   Bengaluru's Peripheral Ring Road project and lake improvement efforts have been seriously hampered by the Modi government's failure to release funds earmarked for these projects.

"The final report of the 15th Finance Commission had recommended state-specific grants worth 6,000 crores to Karnataka for 'holistic improvement of water bodies and for peripheral ring roads' in Bengaluru," he said.

While the Centre's explanatory memorandum stated that "consideration will be given to the recommendation on specific grants", no funds have been released so far, he alleged.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has even written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the issue but to no avail, he said.

"In his letter, the CM had highlighted that 'this has been a major setback to the state's fiscal position, which is already strained due to a severe cut in tax devolution'. Why is Bengaluru facing such deep neglect from PM Modi?" Ramesh said.

Why has the Modi government failed to release the grants despite the 15th Finance Commission's recommendation, he asked.

He further alleged that in 2020, a 2,500 crore scam was unearthed at the Shri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank in Bengaluru.

"About 10,000 depositors are yet to receive their principal deposit, amounting to Rs. 1700 crores of the total Rs. 2500 crores," Ramesh said.

On April 17 2023, before the assembly elections in 2023, the Bangalore South MP and his uncle, the Basavanagudi MLA, had assured depositors that they would bring fresh investors to recover the remaining 1700 crores, he said, adding that after the elections, they disappeared.

"Those seeking help were not even allowed near BJP offices. Last week, on April 13, 2024, the victims attended a public meeting on cooperative banks to voice their grievances and were allegedly assaulted by aides of Surya and Subramanya," he alleged.

The BJP leaders were eventually driven out of the meeting by disgruntled depositors, who have once again been left in the dark, he said.

"In the aftermath, instead of apologising to depositors, the Bengaluru South MP has brazenly dismissed the investor's grievances. The BJP has shown once again that any dissent will be violently suppressed, and covered in a web of lies to avoid accountability," Ramesh alleged.

Is PM Modi's "silence" on this rowdy behaviour of his MP and MLA a tacit endorsement, he asked. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What my son has done is...: Mother of K'taka murder accused
What my son has done is...: Mother of K'taka murder accused

'My son did tell me about Neha and that he was in love with her and they wanted to get married. But I had suggested that he first focus on his career'

Vinesh secures women's 50kg Paris Olympics quota for India
Vinesh secures women's 50kg Paris Olympics quota for India

Vinesh Phogat locked Paris Olympics quota in the women's 50kg category, reaching the final at the Asian Olympic Qualifier without conceding a single point.

Narine, probably the greatest bowler in IPL history: Gambhir
Narine, probably the greatest bowler in IPL history: Gambhir

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir rates Sunil Narine as one the greatest bowler in the history of IPL.

I am a proud Sanghi: JNU VC
I am a proud Sanghi: JNU VC

'I think I have a better DNA than the Left'

TISS suspends PhD student for screening BBC docu
TISS suspends PhD student for screening BBC docu

'Your activities are not in the interest of the nation. Being a public institution, TISS cannot permit or tolerate its students indulging in such activities which are anti-national and bring a bad name to the nation. Hence all such...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances